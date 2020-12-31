Muslim organisations refuse to back Ceylon Thowheed Jamaath protest

Muslim organisations in Sri Lanka have refused to back a protest staged today by the Ceylon Thowheed Jamaath against forced cremations.

Key Muslim organisations, including the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) and the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka had urged Muslims not to support the protest that took place in Colombo today organised by the Ceylon Thowheed Jamaath.

The Muslim Council of Sri Lanka said there were concerns the protest will violate the health guidelines issued by the authorities.

There were also concerns the protest would create tensions between Muslims and other communities.

The protest went ahead with the support of some Christian groups and others.

A tense situation arose during the protest after the Police presented a court order to the protesters.

The Police said that there was no social distancing during the protest which was a violation of the health guidelines.

The protesters later agreed to comply with the court order. (Colombo Gazette)