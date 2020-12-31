Military officers appointed to manage COVID-19 work in all districts

Military officers have been appointed to all the districts to manage the operations to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The Army said that considering the urgent need for enhanced island-wide coordination for COVID-19 control work, the Presidential Secretariat on the recommendation of General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army and Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID -19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), has appointed 25 senior Army Officers for all districts, effective from 01 January 2021.
General Shavendra Silva awarded the letters of appointment to the 25 Chief Coordinating Officers in all districts this morning (31).
Accordingly, the new office of the Chief Coordinating Officers would facilitate the smooth conduct of district-wise Quarantine Centres, transportation of individuals for quarantine and treatment, supply of medicine, equipment, dry-rations and other essentials and all other technical requirements as and when deemed necessary.
Following are the Senior Army Officers who have been appointed as Chief Coordinators in all 25 districts;
Northern Province
1. Major General W G H A S Bandara – Jaffna
2. Major General K N S Kotuwegoda – Kilinochchi
3. Major General R M P J Rathnayaka – Mullaittivu
4. Major General W L P W Perera – Vavuniya
5. Major General A A I J Bandara – Mannar
North Central Province
6. Major General J C Gamage – Polonnaruwa
7. Major General H L V M Liyanage – Anuradhapura
North Western Province
8. Major General A P I Fernando – Puttalam
9. Brigadier P M R H S K Herath – Kurunegala
Western Province
10. Major General K W R de Abrew – Colombo
11. Major General N R Lamahewage – Gampaha
12. Brigadier K N D Karunapala – Kalutara
Central Province
13. Major General H P N K Jayapathirane – Nuwara Eliya
14. Major General S M S P B Samarakoon – Kandy
15. Major General S U M N Manage – Matale
Sabarammuwa Province
16. Brigadier J M R N K Jayamanna – Ratnapura
17. Brigadier L A J L B Udowita – Kegalle
Eastern Province
18. Major General C D Weerasuriya – Trincomalee
19. Major General T D Weerakoon – Ampara
20. Major General C D Ranasinghe – Batticaloa
Uva Province
21. Brigadier E A P Ediriweera – Badulla
22. Colonel D U N Serasinghe – Monaragala
Southern Province
23. Major General D M H D Bandara – Hambantota
24. Major General W A S S Wanasinghe – Galle
25. Colonel K A U Kodituwakku – Matara