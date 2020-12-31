Military officers appointed to manage COVID-19 work in all districts

Military officers have been appointed to all the districts to manage the operations to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Army said that considering the urgent need for enhanced island-wide coordination for COVID-19 control work, the Presidential Secretariat on the recommendation of General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army and Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID -19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), has appointed 25 senior Army Officers for all districts, effective from 01 January 2021.

General Shavendra Silva awarded the letters of appointment to the 25 Chief Coordinating Officers in all districts this morning (31).

Accordingly, the new office of the Chief Coordinating Officers would facilitate the smooth conduct of district-wise Quarantine Centres, transportation of individuals for quarantine and treatment, supply of medicine, equipment, dry-rations and other essentials and all other technical requirements as and when deemed necessary.

Following are the Senior Army Officers who have been appointed as Chief Coordinators in all 25 districts;

Northern Province

1. Major General W G H A S Bandara – Jaffna

2. Major General K N S Kotuwegoda – Kilinochchi

3. Major General R M P J Rathnayaka – Mullaittivu

4. Major General W L P W Perera – Vavuniya

5. Major General A A I J Bandara – Mannar

North Central Province

6. Major General J C Gamage – Polonnaruwa

7. Major General H L V M Liyanage – Anuradhapura

North Western Province

8. Major General A P I Fernando – Puttalam

9. Brigadier P M R H S K Herath – Kurunegala

Western Province

10. Major General K W R de Abrew – Colombo

11. Major General N R Lamahewage – Gampaha

12. Brigadier K N D Karunapala – Kalutara

Central Province

13. Major General H P N K Jayapathirane – Nuwara Eliya

14. Major General S M S P B Samarakoon – Kandy

15. Major General S U M N Manage – Matale

Sabarammuwa Province

16. Brigadier J M R N K Jayamanna – Ratnapura

17. Brigadier L A J L B Udowita – Kegalle

Eastern Province

18. Major General C D Weerasuriya – Trincomalee

19. Major General T D Weerakoon – Ampara

20. Major General C D Ranasinghe – Batticaloa

Uva Province

21. Brigadier E A P Ediriweera – Badulla

22. Colonel D U N Serasinghe – Monaragala

Southern Province

23. Major General D M H D Bandara – Hambantota

24. Major General W A S S Wanasinghe – Galle

25. Colonel K A U Kodituwakku – Matara