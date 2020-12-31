Egyptian President seeks to expand bilateral ties with Sri Lanka

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has sought to expand the bilateral ties with Sri Lanka.

Reaffirming the cordial relationship that has always existed between Egypt and Sri Lanka, President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi extended his heartfelt best wishes and greetings to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the people of Sri Lanka for the New Year 2021.

In his message the Egyptian President expressed his sincere hope that the New Year will usher in a new chapter where the ambitions and aspirations of both countries come true.

“As we bid farewell to this year and welcome, with optimism and hope, Christmas and the New Year 2021, it gives me pleasure to extend to Your Excellency and your people my warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations together with my best wishes. With this good occasion, I would like to express my sincere hope that the New Year will usher in a new chapter where our ambitions and aspirations come true through harnessing our efforts to surmount the global challenges and realize a future that ensures growing peace and prosperity for all,” the Egyptian President said.

He said he hopes 2021 will witness further expansion of the bilateral ties in the spirit of friendship and cooperation that has marked the relations between both countries for long decades.

Egypt was the first Arab and African country to establish diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka in 1957 and currently bilateral relations are experiencing a surge across many fields as both countries are cooperating and working together to overcome the diverse challenges presented by the COVID-19 global pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)