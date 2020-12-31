Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka crosses the 200 mark

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka crossed the 200 mark today.

The Government Information Department said that five new deaths were reported today taking the death toll in Sri Lanka to 204.

Of the five deaths, one victim is a 72-year-old man from Dharga Town. He died while being treated at the Kalutara General Hospital.

The second victim is a 59-year-old man from Homagama. He was transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda after testing positive while receiving treatment at the Ambanpola Base Hospital.

He died while receiving treatment at the IDH hospital.

The third victim is a 61-year-old woman from Colombo 05. She was transferred to the IDH hospital from the Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. She died while receiving treatment at the IDH hospital.

The fourth victim is a 46-year-old man from Galewela. He died on admission to the Galewela District Hospital.

The fifth victim is a 75-year-old man from Pelmadulla. He died while being treated at the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)