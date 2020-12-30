US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant

Cases of the new variant have been appearing around the world. The first two known infections on the North American continent came to light in Canada at the weekend.

Two coronavirus vaccines – one by Moderna and one by Pfizer – are currently being distributed and administered across the US.

The government had aimed to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of December. But so far, only 2.1 million have received shots, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).