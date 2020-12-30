Speaker takes precautions after driver tests positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has taken precautionary measures after his driver had tested positive for COVID -19.

Abeywardena told Colombo Gazette that a driver assigned for his private vehicle had tested positive a few days ago.

As a result, two Police officers from his security detail who had come into direct contact with the driver have been self-isolated.

He further said the officers and driver had stayed in a common accommodation, and are now self-isolated at their own residences.

The Speaker said following the detection, he has taken necessary health precautions, and has remained at his residence over the past few days.

He refuted reports claiming that he has been placed in quarantine, stating that he had instead taken precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Director Communications of Parliament Shan Wijetunga told Colombo Gazette that all officers attached to the Speaker’s security detail have undergone PCR tests. He said all test results have returned negative.

Shan Wijetunga further said that Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena who has taken precautionary measures did not attend the Party Leaders meeting held in Parliament today. (Colombo Gazette)