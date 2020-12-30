Seylan Bank installs new ATM in Dehiwala

Seylan Bank, the bank with a heart focused on providing its customers with an exceptional banking experience, further expanded its footprint across the island by installing a new ATM unit at No. 207, Saranankara Road, Dehiwala in December 2020.

The location is central and provides customers with easy access to the ATM to fulfil their day to day banking needs hassle-free. The area is heavily populated with many businesses that have ample footfall, Seylan is the first bank to install an ATM in the Saranankara road further enhancing customer convenience. The new ATM will also allow customers who live within the vicinity to withdraw cash at any given time of the day without the hassle of having to commute a distance, establishing customer safety during these crucial times.

