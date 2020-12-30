Ratnapura hospital ward closed after several test positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A ward at the Ratnapura Teaching hospital has been temporarily closed after 14 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

Hospital sources told Colombo Gazette that Ward 24 of the hospital was closed after a doctor, staff and patients tested positive for the virus.

They said a doctor at the medical ward had tested positive for COVID-19 last morning.

PCR tests conducted on the staff and patients at the ward last afternoon had confirmed that two nurses, two health assistants, and nine patients had contracted the virus.

The hospital sources further said the infected persons have been transferred to Covid treatment facilities.

Meanwhile, more than ten staff members of the ward who are suspected to have come into direct contact with the infected patients have been isolated. (Colombo Gazette)