Media allowed to cover Parliament proceedings from January

The media will be allowed to enter the Parliament premises for the purpose of covering Parliamentary proceedings from January.

During the last couple of months the media had been prevented from entering Parliament as a result of the coronavirus.

However, journalists will now be allowed to enter the Parliament premises by following the guidelines set out in accordance with the COVID-19 health regulations.

The Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said that the first sitting of the 9th Parliament for the year 2021 will convene from the 5th of January to the 8th of January, as decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held today (30).

The Committee on Parliamentary Business which was chaired by the Deputy Chairperson of Committees Angajan Ramanathan also decided to permit the media to enter the Parliament premises for the purpose of covering Parliamentary proceedings.

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando, Ministers Dullas Alahapperuma, Douglas Devananda, Nimal Siripala de Silva and Ali Sabry PC, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella and MPs Rauff Hakeem, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, Dilan Perera and Mano Ganesan were present at the meeting.

Accordingly, Parliament will convene from Tuesday, January 5th to Thursday, January 7th from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Parliament will convene on Friday, the 9th of January from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be taken up on the 5th and the 7th January respectively and will be held from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition to be taken up on the 6th January will be held at 4.30 whilst the Adjournment Debate by the Opposition on the current situation of the country is scheduled to be held from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on the 8th of January. Time has been allotted from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on the same day for Questions for Oral Answers presented by the MPs.

Four Bills including Amendments to the Shop and Office Employees Act will be taken up on the 5th of January and 03 Bills including the Amendment to the Minimum Wages Act are scheduled to be debated in Parliament on the 6th.

In addition, the Secretary General stated that the second reading of the Intellectual Property (Amendment) Bill is scheduled for the 07th of January and 10 regulations including airport taxes will also be taken up for debate.

The Secretary General stated that time has also been allotted for the Prime Ministers questions on Wednesday, the 06 of January from 10.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. (Colombo Gazette)