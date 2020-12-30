Maniwannan elected as new Jaffna Mayor

Tamil National People’s Front member Vishwalingam Maniwannan was elected as the Jaffna Mayor today.

Maniwannan defeated Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Mayor Emmanuel Arnold by one vote.

Newly elected Jaffna Mayor Vishwalingam Maniwannan had obtained 21 votes, while former Mayor Emmanuel Arnold had received 20 votes.

The vote was held under the patronage of Jaffna Municipal Commissioner Patrick Niranjan at the Municipal Council (MC).

A new Mayor was elected after the TNA dominated MC’s budget for the year 2021 was defeated for the second time and it was allegedly deemed that a single party was unable to hold a majority in the Council. (Colombo Gazette)