Man found dead at Colpetty construction site following heavy rain

The body of a man has been recovered from the basement of a construction site on Duplication Road in Colpetty.

The Police said the man had drowned after the basement of a building being constructed at the site had been inundated due to heavy rains experienced yesterday (29).

A Navy team had recovered the body of the man last evening.

The Police said it is suspected the man may have got stuck inside due to flooding, resulting in drowning.

The deceased has been identified as a 54-year-old resident of Welimada.

The Police said the postmortem examination was to be conducted today. (Colombo Gazette)