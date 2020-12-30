Lanka Sathosa to augment distribution capabilities with new warehouse in Anuradhapura

Lanka Sathosa Limited Chairman Dr. Nushad M. Perera stated that the country’s largest retail network business is set to unveil a new warehouse in Anuradhapura in January 2021. The facility would give a significant boost to the Lanka Sathosa’s distribution capabilities and help ensure agile, uninterrupted distribution of goods to the Northern and Eastern provinces.

Nushad noted that the new warehouse premises was owned by the Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE) and that this move would thus help curtail government expenditure while strengthening Lanka Sathosa’s distribution network.

The facility had been shut down by the previous government and was in disuse. Nushad stated that he had initiated the restoration of the warehouse earlier this year and that plans were underway for it to commence operations in January 2021 under the patronage of Hon. Bandula Gunawardena, Minister of Trade.

Lanka Sathosa Limited is a state-owned largest retail network business in Sri Lanka with over 420 outlets island wide and over 4500 employees. Established in 2005 under the name Lanka Sathosa with the aim of food security to the mass consumer, the retail chain’s new vision reflects its perceptions of its current target consumers with lower and lower middle-income households which is a price setter for the nation. Guided by its trusted leadership team, Lanka Sathosa spearheads the sustainable development of the food industry in Sri Lanka.