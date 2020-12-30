Infected persons found during random antigen tests in Galle Face

Random rapid antigen tests were conducted in Galle Face yesterday resulting in the detection of some coronavirus infected persons.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that nine people were found to be infected following the rapid antigen tests conducted in Galle Face.

Overall, the Police Spokesman said that 13 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus following rapid antigen tests conducted in the Western Province yesterday.

The Police Spokesman said that 74 coronavirus infected persons have been detected in the Western Province following the rapid antigen tests conducted since 18 December.

Over 10,900 rapid antigen tests have been conducted since 18 December.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the infected persons have been sent to treatment facilities.

He further noted that 377 close contacts of the infected persons were also detected and they have been quarantined.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that more rapid antigen tests will be conducted in the Western Province to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to other parts of the country. (Colombo Gazette)