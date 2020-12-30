Health inspectors gather information on Mervyn’s party

By Easwaran Rutnam and Vyshnavy Velrajh

Health inspectors are gathering information on a party hosted by former Minister Mervyn Silva and his son Malaka.

Colombo Gazette learns that the party had been organised a few days before Christmas Day.

A group of United National Party (UNP) members were among the guests at the party.

UNP Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake and former Parliamentarians Arjuna Ranatunga and Navin Dissanayake were among those who attended the party.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Mayantha Dissanayake also attended the party.

A video posted on Facebook by Malaka Silva shows a number of people at the party including some musicians.

The video shows the participants drinking and smoking and singing songs.

When contacted by Daily Mirror, the Public Health Inspectors Association said that holding such a party is a violation of the quarantine law.

However, they said they were not aware of the party and will need to verify the information before taking appropriate action.

The Association’s Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette indoor and outdoor parties have been banned under the COVID-19 preventive regulations which were gazetted in October.

He further said Public Health Inspectors will not grant approval for such events to be held during the prevalent coronavirus situation in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)