Four more coronavirus related deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Four more coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka today.

The latest deaths has taken the death toll in Sri Lanka to 199, just one short of 200.

Of the four deaths, one victim is a resident of Batticaloa.

The 72-year-old man had died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Batticaloa.

The second victim is a 70-year-old woman from Colombo 10. She was transferred from the Colombo National Hospital to the Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. She died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The third victim is a 50-year-old man from Kolonnawa. He was transferred from the Colombo National Hospital to the Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The fourth victim is a 66-year-old man from Colombo 15. He died on admission to the Colombo National Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)