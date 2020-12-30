English Nursing Care celebrate the season with compassion

Celebrating Christmas this year has had many challenges; nevertheless, the team at English Nursing Sri Lanka advocates the need for compassion and kindness more than ever. Sharing the season’s spirit by making special home visits to their clients, home Nurses and care companions with gifts and a gentle reassurance that they appreciate all their effort, for making the year a positive one.

English Nursing Care is a Sri Lankan home nursing care service, bringing 35 years of Nursing experience from UK and embedding best practises in the Sri Lankan community since 2017. The team of nurses’ work closely with your loved ones to manage their health, medication, mobility and be their companion when you are far away. For further information on English Nursing Care visit their website www.englishnursing.com or call +94 11 4500117.