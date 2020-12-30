Court orders cremation of another four inmates from Mahara Prison

The Wattala Magistrate’s Court has ordered the authorities to cremate the remains of another four inmates who were killed in the Mahara Prison riot in November.

The decision was taken after considering the post mortem reports of four Mahara Prison inmates that were submitted to the Court last week.

Earlier this month, the Court rejected an appeal to bury the bodies of four inmates who were killed in the Mahara Prison riot, and instead ordered the bodies to be cremated.

The verdict was issued after the report by the experts’ committee appointed to conduct the post-mortems of the four inmates was submitted to the Court.

The Attorney General’s Department had also informed the Court that the four inmates had died due to gunshot injuries sustained during the riot and the injuries were ascertained via the autopsies carried out on the bodies.

Following the Court’s verdict, the bodies of the four deceased inmates were cremated on the instructions of the Health Services Director General Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

Eleven inmates were killed in the Mahara Prison riot that took place on 29 November. The bodies of all inmates were identified, while eight from the group had tested positive for COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)