Remains of Covid victims in cold storage cremated

The remains of five coronavirus victims kept in cold storage have been cremated.

The remains, that of Muslim coronavirus victims, were cremated on the instructions of the Chief Judicial Medical Officer.

They were cremated at the Borella Cemetery in Colombo under Government expense.

The remains had been kept in cold storage as a dispute arose over cremating the remains of Muslim coronavirus victims.

Nineteen remains of Muslim Covid victims were placed in cold storage from 27 October.

Among them, ten bodies were cremated on the instructions of the Government on a previous occasion.

Chief Epidemiologist of the Health Ministry Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said an expert committee has been appointed on the instructions of the Health Minister to study the possibility of burying the remains of Covid victims in Sri Lanka.

He said the committee is expected to submit its report soon, following which it will be determined whether to cremate or bury the remains of Covid victims in the country.

Opposition politicians and the Muslim community have called on the Government to approve burial as an acceptable method for the disposal of the remains of Covid victims as practiced in other countries. The Muslim community has raised concerns, as cremation is against its religious beliefs.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa too recently called on authorities to look into the matter and provide a solution at the earliest. (Colombo Gazette)