Police to launch raids on parties violating quarantine law

The Police are to launch raids on parties held in violation of the quarantine law, over the next few days.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that raids will be carried out from today until Thursday.

He said that a special Police team has been deployed to raid parties and gatherings being held, especially at night, in violation of the quarantine law.

The Police Spokesman said that only close families can have gatherings for the festive season.

DIG Ajith Rohana warned that legal action will be taken on anyone organising a party in violation of the quarantine law.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) had last week warned that legal action will be taken against hotels and restaurants holding parties during the festive season, in violation of the quarantine law.

PHI Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that indoor and outdoor parties are banned as per the health guidelines gazetted by the Health Ministry.

Stating that they have been monitoring social media and received information on many such parties being held discreetly in the recent days, Baalasooriya said those hosting such parties will be deemed to have violated the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance.

He further said action will be taken to suspend the licences of hotels or restaurants found to be holding events in violation of the quarantine law. (Colombo Gazette)