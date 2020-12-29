Nineteen arrivals test positive for the coronavirus

Nineteen arrivals tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 said today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19 said that 549 people tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka yesterday.

Of the 549 people, 19 were Sri Lankans who had arrived from overseas.

Meanwhile, of the 549 infected persons 237 were from the Colombo District, 124 from the Gampaha District, 44 from Kandy and 125 from various other places.

Of the 237 detected in the Colombo District, 121 were from Dematagoda, 23 from Kirulapone, 18 from Wellawatta and 14 from Maradana.

Meanwhile, the Police said that rapid antigen tests are continuing to be carried out at exit points in the Western Province.

Since 18 December over 10,000 rapid antigen tests have been carried out, of which 61 people tested positive for the virus.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana said that the 61 people have been sent to treatment facilities while close contacts of the 61 people have been home quarantined.

He said that rapid antigen tests will continue to be carried out until 5th January at exit points in the Western Province to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to other parts of the country. (Colombo Gazette)