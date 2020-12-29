Maldivian flight arrives in Mattala with seafarers

A Maldivian charter flight arrived in Mattala today with a group of seafarers.

The Airport and Aviation Services said the seafarers arrived on Maldivian Airlines operated scheduled charter flight Q2 6944.

The flight carrying the seafarer had arrived from the Velana International Airport in the Maldives.

Stating that the Mattala airport is slowly but steadily attracting scheduled operations with different carriers, the Airport and Aviation Services added that future operations look promising for the airport.

Sri Lanka reopened its borders yesterday, after a period of nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first batch of tourists to Sri Lanka arrived from Ukraine yesterday and are set to operate under a travel bubble. (Colombo Gazette)