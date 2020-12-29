India, Vietnam navies conclude Passex exercise in South China Sea

Aiming to further deepen the maritime ties between two countries, navies of India and Vietnam on Sunday concluded their two-day Passex exercise in the South China Sea.

“Passage Exercise #PASSEX between #Indiannavy and #Vietnam People’s Navy on 26 Dec 20. Reinforcing #Maritime #Interoperability and jointness,” the Indian Navy said in a tweet on Sunday.

On December 25, Ship INS Kiltan reached NhaRong Port, Ho Chi Minh City under Mission Sagar-III with 15 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) stores for flood-affected people of Central Vietnam. (India Blooms)