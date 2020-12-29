India-B’desh 2021 focus: Streamline mechanism to curb trans-border crime

Indian and Bangladesh border guarding forces will jointly engage in “streamlining mechanism” in the upcoming year to curb trans-border crimes — a major concern of the two neighbouring countries that affects security, as well as internal system due to the illegal activities.

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) set the target after the 51st Director General level border coordination conference between them yielded “positive results”.

Besides streamlining mechanisms to jointly curb trans-border crimes, both forces reiterated their commitment to work “jointly” for ensuring peace and tranquility along borders.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km international border, the fifth-longest land border in the world, including 263 km in Assam, 856 km in Tripura, 318 km in Mizoram, 443 km in Meghalaya, and 2,216.7 km in West Bengal.

“This conference yielded positive results, many important issues and constructive solutions were arrived at and fruitful discussions led to more streamlining of mechanisms to jointly curb various trans-border crimes,” a BSF statement said.

“Emphasis was laid upon sharing of information at the cutting-edge level between both border guarding forces and expedition of developmental works, Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) which are crucial for welfare of border population on both sides.”

The two sides also agreed to make all possible efforts to ensure peace and tranquility along the borders, and both sides shared commitment and expressed satisfaction over the outcome and reiterated full commitment in ensuring their effective implementation in a collaborative manner.

Identification of vulnerable areas and conduct of joint night patrols to prevent crime and nab criminals, construction of Single Row Fence in priority patches were among some constructive decisions taken during the conference, which began in Guwahati on December 22 and concluded on Saturday, under the leadership of BSF DG Rakesh Asthana and BGB delegation led by Major General Shafeenul Islam.

Enhanced vigilance and more coordinated actions to curb fence breach cases have been agreed upon for a progressive approach towards effective implementation of the CBMP and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs).

Besides, the BSF is planning a series of events for entire coming year to celebrate 50th year of Independence of Bangladesh where war veterans and other eminent personalities will be felicitated

Expressing satisfaction over the outcome of the conference, both delegation leaders reiterated their commitment to work jointly for maintaining peace, tranquility and security at the border, and agreed to hold the next DG level conference at Dhaka in the second week of April 2021.

The last BSF-BGB border Coordination Conference was held from September 16-19 this year at Dhaka.

This was the first time since these biannual talks began in 1993 that they were held outside Delhi.

The DG-level talks were held annually between 1975 and 1992 but they were made biannual in 1993 with either side alternatively travelling to the national capitals of New Delhi and Dhaka. (IANS)