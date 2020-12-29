EatMealFirst expands services across Battaramulla area

EatMealFirst (EMF) is kicking off its round of expansion exercise to more Townships, Colombo and Suburbs announced by Mr. Chinthaka Wijesuriya, Founder/Director. The expansion is part of homegrown EatMealFirst’s ongoing journey to not only cater to daily needs of EMF customers also to help create value additions to restaurant and delivery partners.

“EatMealFirst’s on-demand online food delivery platform will expand the coverage to serve the most valuable customers to satisfy their hunger with their desired food dishes from your favorite restaurant to your doorstep with our well-trained professional delivery partners. We will strictly follow the COVID-19 pandemics guideline to protect and keep safe our all stakeholders.” Mr Chinthaka Wijesuriya, Founder/Director

To bring best seasonal offers with happiness, ‘EatMealFirst’ brings the People’s choice of local restaurants with their special seasonal offers to the customer doorstep by partnering with a large number of restaurants in Colombo and Suburbs.

Now, finding restaurants in your area serving up delicious meals through EMF is a few taps away from your mobile. You can now skip the crowds, road traffic and the hassle of finding a parking spot or a sitting table. Just order in and enjoy your favourite meals delivered to your doorstep.