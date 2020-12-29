Dialog mobile Postpaid Power Plan customers total data quota is now anytime 

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, enhances Sri Lanka’s best mobile postpaid plan, Dialog Power Plan, with 100% Anytime Data up to 50GB, going beyond the customary value propositions of Unlimited Calls & Unlimited SMS.

Dialog Postpaid Power Plans are empowering customers with a variety of exclusive amenities to meet their growing communication needs. Dialog Power Plan customers are now facilitated with 100% Anytime Data, enabling them to receive up to 50GB Anytime Data on their Power Plan packages at no additional cost. Customers can also experience worry-free entertainment when activating Unlimited YouTube streaming on their Unlimited Power Plans, at a special rate of just Rs. 100 a month.

As Sri Lanka’s best mobile postpaid plan, Dialog Power Plan has continued to anchor its two main plans; the Unlimited Plans and Standard Plans. The Unlimited plans start from Rs. 1000 offering Unlimited D2D calls & SMS and 8GB Anytime Data, going up to the Rs. 3300 plan offering Unlimited D2D calls & SMS, 1000 D2ND minutes and 50GB Anytime Data. Additionally, the entry-level Rs. 395 Standard Plan offers 1000 D2D minutes, 1000 D2D SMS and 3GB Anytime Data. All prepaid and postpaid mobile customers can seamlessly move from their existing plan to a new Dialog Power Plan of choice in one single click via the MyDialog App. Additionally, customers who sign-up for the Rs. 3300 Power Plan will get the option to obtain direct access to the Dialog Club Vision Red tier loyalty membership where they will receive access to a world of exclusive discounts and offers every year on the latest devices, personalised customer care along with exclusive offers for dining, vacations and much more.

Dialog Mobile Postpaid Power Plans can now be ordered via www.dialog.lk with FREE next day delivery to the customers doorstep. Power Plans are also available at all Dialog authorised dealers, Dialog Experience and Service Centres island wide. Existing Dialog customers can simply convert their prepaid or postpaid plan to one of the Dialog Power Plan mobile postpaid plans via the MyDialog App or by dialing #678#. For more information, visit www.dialog.lk/mobile-postpaid