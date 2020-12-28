Xi Jinping sends New Year cards to Gota and MR

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent New Year cards to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo said that on 25th December President Xi Jinping had signed and sent New Year greeting cards to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo also said that Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang had sent his wishes for the year 2021 to his Sri Lankan counterpart.

The Chinese Government had also sent greetings to the Sri Lankan Speaker and Foreign Minister.

Chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Li Zhanshu sent greetings to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent greetings to Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. (Colombo Gazette)