Two arrivals from new strain hit UK among infected in Sri Lanka

Two arrivals from the United Kingdom are among the latest coronavirus infected persons detected in Sri Lanka.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 said that six arrivals had tested positive for the virus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the six arrivals two are from the UK where a new strain of the coronavirus is spreading.

The rest of the arrivals who tested positive for the virus are from the Middle East and Italy.

Last week, passengers and crew from a flight which arrived from the UK had been quarantined in a special hotel.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva had said that the SriLankan Airlines flight had already been deployed to the UK at the time a decision was taken to suspend flights from the UK.

The Government had this week decided to suspend flights from the UK and transit passengers from the UK after a COVID-19 variant was detected in Britain.

The SriLankan Airlines flight had been sent to the UK to bring back a number of Sri Lankans as part of the repatriation process.

“The flight had already been deployed to the UK by the time President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had decided to suspend flights from the UK,” he said.

The Army Commander said that the SriLankan Airlines flight arrived in Sri Lanka last Wednesday.

He said that usually passengers and crew of repatriation flights are quarantined separately.

However, in this case it had been decided to quarantine the passengers and crew together at a special hotel. (Colombo Gazette)