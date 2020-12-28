South Africa passes one million infections as cases surge

Both have a mutation – called N501Y – which is in a crucial part of the virus that it uses to infect the body’s cells.

After South Africa, the worst hit country on the African continent is Morocco which has seen 432,079 cases and 7,240 deaths. They are followed by Egypt with 131,315 cases and 7,352 deaths and Tunisia with 130,230 infections and 4,426 deaths. (Courtesy BBC)