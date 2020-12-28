Seylan Harasara join hands with Healthnet.lk

As the country navigates through an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 and contactless healthcare services are of paramount importance; Seylan Bank’s ‘Seylan Harasara’ took measures to partner with Healthnet.lk to provide medicine delivery services for all Seylan Harasara senior citizen account holders, ensuring their continued health & safety during a most crucial time.

Through this partnership, senior citizens who are a part of the Seylan Harasara family can purchase medicine through Healthnet.lk and get it delivered to their doorstep free of charge, omitting extended visits to the pharmacy and reducing the risks of exposure to the virus. Harasara account holders will receive 5% off on all medicine purchases between Rs.1,000 – Rs.5,000 and 10% off on purchases above Rs.5,000. Free delivery will be offered for medicine purchases of less than Rs. 1000 within an outlined radius.

According to health authorities, senior citizens are in the high-risk category of contracting the virus due to various reasons. As the bank with a heart that considers senior citizens a vital and important part of the society, Seylan Bank took measures to initiate a partnership that would ensure their well-being and safety. Through this initiative, Seylan Harasara account holders can avoid travel and face to face interactions unnecessarily confirming they stay safe and healthy amidst a global pandemic.

Seylan Bank invites all senior citizens to become a part of the Seylan Harasara family, to spend one’s retirement with financial freedom and ease of mind while experiencing exceptional benefits and personalized services. For more information please visit the nearest Seylan Bank branch or visit www.seylan.lk

