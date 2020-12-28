Seylan Harasara join hands with Healthnet.lk

As the country navigates through an unprecedented second wave of  COVID-19  and  contactless  healthcare  services  are  of  paramount  importance;  Seylan  Bank’s ‘Seylan  Harasara’  took  measures  to  partner  with  Healthnet.lk  to  provide  medicine  delivery services for all Seylan Harasara senior citizen account holders, ensuring their continued health & safety during a most crucial time.

Through  this  partnership,  senior  citizens  who  are  a  part  of  the  Seylan  Harasara  family  can purchase  medicine  through  Healthnet.lk  and get it delivered  to their  doorstep  free  of  charge, omitting  extended  visits  to  the  pharmacy  and  reducing  the  risks  of  exposure  to  the  virus. Harasara  account  holders  will  receive  5%  off  on  all  medicine  purchases  between  Rs.1,000  – Rs.5,000  and  10%  off  on  purchases  above  Rs.5,000.  Free delivery will be offered for medicine purchases of less than Rs. 1000 within an outlined radius.

According  to  health authorities, senior  citizens  are in  the  high-risk  category  of  contracting  the virus due to various reasons. As the bank with a heart that considers senior citizens a vital and important part of the society, Seylan Bank took measures to initiate a partnership that would ensure their well-being and safety. Through this initiative, Seylan Harasara account holders can avoid  travel  and  face  to  face  interactions  unnecessarily  confirming  they  stay  safe  and  healthy amidst a global pandemic.

Seylan Bank invites all senior citizens to become a part of the Seylan Harasara family, to spend one’s  retirement  with  financial  freedom  and  ease  of  mind  while  experiencing  exceptional benefits  and  personalized  services.  For more information please visit the nearest Seylan Bank branch or visit www.seylan.lk

Seylan  Bank,  the  Bank  with  a  Heart,  operates  with  a  vision  to  offer  the  ultimate  banking experience  to its  valued customers  through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class services. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers, and  has  expanded  its  footprint  with  173  branches,  70  Cash  Deposit  Machines,  66  Cheque Deposit Machines, and an ATM network of 216 units across the country. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organization with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised to ‘A’ (lka). The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global and is now part of the S&P Dow Jones SL 20 Index. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all aspects.

