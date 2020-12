Rear Admiral Ananda Peiris has been appointed as the new Chairman of State-owned Lak Sathosa.

Rear Admiral Ananda Pieris replaces former Chairman Nushad Perera, who was appointed to the position in January, 2020.

Perera has been appointed as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Standards Institute (SLSI).

Meanwhile, Venura Gunawardena has been appointed as the Chairman of the Co-operative Wholesale Establishment (CWE).

The appointments were announced by the Ministry of Trade today. (Colombo Gazette)