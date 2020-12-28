Public warned against providing refuge to Covid patients

The public have been warned action will be taken against those aiding and providing refuge to Covid infected persons who escape from treatment facilities or self-isolation.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said legal action will be taken against such individuals under the Quarantine Law.

He said health authorities have placed 22 residents of six houses in Makola –North in Sapugaskanda in self-isolation after a Covid infected youth was provided refuge in a house from the area yesterday.

The 22-year-old youth who was subjected to a PCR test was instructed to remain in home- quarantine at his residence in Sapugaskanda until receiving the test results.

The man had fled his home after the results had confirmed he had contracted the virus, and was later found by Police from a house in Makola- North.

The Police sought public assistance to apprehend the youth who is reported to be addicted to narcotics. He was later transferred to a Covid treatment facility by health authorities.

The Police Spokesman said legal action will be taken against the residents of the house who provided refuge to the infected youth, upon completing their quarantine process.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the Police are monitoring Covid infected persons who are likely to escape due to addiction to substance.

He further warned the public that action will be taken against those who assist or provide refuge to such infected persons. (Colombo Gazette)