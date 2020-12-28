Murder suspect shot dead while in Police custody

A murder suspect was shot dead in Veyangoda while in Police custody today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the suspect was shot dead during an “incident” involving the Police this morning.

He said that the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Nishantha Kumarasiri, was injured in the incident and was admitted to hospital.

The Police Spokesman said that the suspect succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

He also said that a policeman also sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to hospital.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the suspect was arrested over a murder committed this month.

He was also wanted over a number of crimes committed in the past, the Police Spokesman said.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the suspect was taken to Veyangoda for a Police operation during which the incident took place.

He said that a criminal investigation has been launched over the incident.

A number of custodial deaths were reported in Sri Lanka this year.

In 2018 the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) had raised concerns over incidents of custodial deaths.

The CPA noted there were several unsolved incidents of custodial deaths in the past, some dating for over a decade, with similar reports of victims either attempting to attack or escape and being shot at in the process.

As reported in the joint civil society submission for Sri Lanka’s Universal Periodic Review in 2017 and other reports, incidents of extrajudicial killings continued with much work to be done to bring perpetrators to justice. (Colombo Gazette)