More canned fish from China rejected

By Vyshnavy Velrajh and Indika Sri Aravinda

The Sri Lanka Standards Institute (SLSI) has rejected another 21 containers with canned fish containing arsenic laden salmon that was imported from China.

Customs Superintendent M. Ashroff told Colombo Gazette that the containers are apart from the 48 containers that were earlier rejected by the SLSI.

Among the 48 containers, 16 have been re-exported to China, while the remaining are yet to be reshipped.

Ashroff said less ships arriving in Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused a delay in re-exporting the remaining containers.

He said however, the Customs Department expects to complete the re-exportation of the rejected canned fish back to China by January 2021.

Meanwhile, Customs Spokesman Sunil Jayaratne told Colombo Gazette that discussions were held last week with Sri Lanka Ports Authority officials in this regard.

On 17 December, the Customs Department commenced the re-exportation of 48 containers of canned fish that was imported from China after it was rejected for containing arsenic laden salmon.

The canned fish that was deemed unfit for human consumption was 768 MT in weight and valued at Rs. 384 million.

The containers were imported between July- October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)