Eric Rajapakse Opticians opens its latest branch in Dehiwela

Eric Rajapakse Opticians, Sri Lanka’s leading eyecare specialist with over 100 years of expertise, has expanded its footprint in Colombo with the opening of its state-of-the-art branch in Dehiwela.

The new branch is conveniently located at 86A, Galle Road, Dehiwela South, Dehiwela and will cater to the large population in the surrounding areas. The opening of this branch also witnessed the unveiling of the rebranding their outlets have undergone. With the new logo, the outlet is directed towards attracting a wider public, especially the younger generation who are constantly on the lookout for trendy eyewear and lenses to suit their lifestyles. The company is also set to open two more branches subsequently within Colombo city and its suburbs.

Eric Rajapakse Opticians offers high-quality products at affordable prices through their modern showrooms where professionally qualified staff serve customers of all age groups. This state-of-the-art branch is the first step towards the company’s new efforts in expansion and will offer customers both eye care and hearing solutions under one roof. This new branch is equipped with the latest refractive equipment to provide the best eye examinations and provides a safe and secure environment by operating strictly in accordance with the health guidelines given by the authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers who step into this modern showroom will be able to choose from a wide array of top global brands including the latest models of designer brands such as Prada, Gucci, Vogue, Rayban, Michael Kors, Polo Ralph Lauren, Polar Sun and many others for both frames and sunglasses. Additionally, with their comprehensive range of the world-renowned Essilor lenses customers can take care of their eyesight in the best way possible.

Sharing his views, Rajeev Rajapakse – Managing Director of Eric Rajapakse Opticians stated, “This new branch will offer our innovative eyecare and hearing solutions all under one roof, bringing them on par with the facilities available at our Head Office. This means that customers in and around this location need not travel all the way to the heart of the city as they can access all those services right here. This is in line with our objective to open up branches in central locations so that our customers can save both time and money by conveniently visiting the nearest branch for all their eye care and hearing solution needs.”

Eric Rajapakse Opticians provide comprehensive eye examinations, which include an eye pressure test and eye vision test, carried out by qualified optometrists using high-tech computerized equipment in order to identify any conditions that affect a person’s eyesight and recommend the best course of action. The company recently expanded their product portfolio by offering Beltone hearing aids from Denmark, enabling them to serve customers with hearing disabilities for the very first time. Customers with hearing issues will be able to undergo hearing evaluations by specialists using ultra-modern equipment and purchase the latest Beltone hearing aids to suit individual requirements.