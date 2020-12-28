DFCC Bank empowers the SME’s through ‘DFCC Vayapara Athwela’ Online Entrepreneurial Skills Development Programme

DFCC Bank, one of the island’s fastest growing premier commercial banks, has continued to reaffirm it’s promise as the ‘Bank for Everyone’, through it’s “DFCC Vayapara Athwela” Online Entrepreneurial Skills Development Programme. The initiative was launched with the focus of enlightening and inspiring entrepreneurs,SMEs and the general public to receive inspiration, while also enhancing their entrepreneurial skills.

This educative program is streamed on the DFCC Bank Facebook page and Youtube channel and as of now marked over 55,000 views on Youtube. The programme series is designed in such a way that it conveys the basics as well as the advanced concepts, making it easier to for the audience to grasp the information.

In testing times such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, self-employment and entrepreneurship are prominent concepts that need to be utilized to revive our national economy. As the ‘Bank for Everyone’, DFCC Bank was quick to identify the shortcomings that exist today in gaining the necessary knowledge, hence has launched the “DFCC Vayapara Athwela” program to provide a comprehensive understanding on entrepreneurship, while giving professional instructions on how to grow one’s business.

The ’DFCC Vayapara Athwela’ series is currently conducted by Dr.Rukmal Weerasinghe, Senior Lecturer / the Chairman of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, University of Sri Jayawardenapura.with his expertise in the subject matter, the series covers topics such as; ‘Seizing business opportunities through creativity and innovation’, ‘How to start an entrepreneurial business with a novel business idea’, Improving financial literacy and financial management skills in entrepreneurs and Techno entrepreneurship and adopting technology. DFCC has invited those interested in starting their own business venture, or those who are looking for inspiration to grow their business, to join the program through the above-mentioned social media platforms.

Speaking on this thoughtful initiative, DFCC CEO Mr. Lakshman Silva said “Entrepreneurs and SMEs have always been at the backbone of the Sri Lankan economy. While the unfortunate Covid-19 pandemic has left it’s mark on our nation, it is important to recognize the power that lies within these actors to revive our economy. DFCC Bank has always been at the forefront of harnessing technology to provide improved service to its customers, and “DFCC Vayapara Athwela” is a brainchild of this ideology. This program not only servesour customers who want to gain entrepreneurial insights, but the general public are also welcome to access this series on our platforms and enhance their knowledge”.

DFCC Bank has consistently been on the front line when it comes to supporting local SME’s throughout their business journey. The Bank has always been a devout supporter of Micro entrepreneurs and SME exporters with their concessionary loan schemes such as DFCC Sahaya and DFCC Sahanaya respectively.

About Us

DFCC Bank is a full-service Commercial Bank with a legacy of 65 years as one of Sri Lanka’s foremost financial conglomerates offers a gamut of commercial and development banking services. The Bank was ranked amongst Business Today’s Top 30 Corporates in Sri Lanka and was also positioned amongst Brand Finance’s Top 100 Most Valuable Brands,2020. DFCC Bank is rated A+ (lka) Stable by Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited and AA- with stable outlook by ICRA Lanka Limited.