Defence Secretary and Army Commander promoted

Defence Secretary Major General (Retd) G.D.H. Kamal Gunaratne and Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva have been promoted to the rank of General.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, promoted the Defence Secretary and Army Commander.

General Shavendra Silva was appointed as the 23rd Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, effective from 18 August 2019 by then President Maithripala Sirisena as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces after he was elevated to the rank of Lieutenant General with effect from the same date.

General Shavendra Silva was serving as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army and Colonel of the Regiment for Gajaba Regiment and Commando Regiment at the time he was appointed the Commander of the Army.

Currently, he is also the Colonel of the Regiment of Special Forces and acting Chief of Defence Staff.

General Kamal Gunaratne, having a distinguished military career of over 35 years and holding many key appointments in all areas of Defence and Civil – Military Coordination, assumed duties as the Secretary of Defence Ministry on November 20, 2019.

He had served as the Deputy Ambassador in Brazil from 2012 to 2015.

After retiring from active military service in 2016, he held top posts in the private sector and has authored books based on his 35-year experience in the military. (Colombo Gazette)