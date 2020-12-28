Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka reaches 194

Three more coronavirus related deaths were reported in Sri Lanka today, the Government Information Department said.

The three deaths took the coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka to 194 today.

Of the three deaths, one victim was a 90-year-old man from Dharga Town in Kalutara. He died on admission to the Kalutara hospital.

The second victim is an 83-year-old man from Teldeniya. He was transferred from the Kandy General Hospital to the Teldeniya hospital.

He died while receiving treatment at the Teldeniya hospital.

The third victim was a 57-year-old woman from Kalutara. She died after being admitted to the Kalutara hospital. (Colombo Gazette)