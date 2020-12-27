Sri Lanka and Russia discuss process to obtain Covid vaccine

Sri Lanka and Russia have had discussions on the process to obtain the Covid vaccine from Russia.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekera met the Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Yury Materiy and had a discussion on a number issues, the Ministry of Public Security said today.

Among the issues discussed was the Covid vaccine manufactured in Russia.

Both sides also discussed close cooperation in the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Russian Ambassador also drew the attention of the Minister to an agreement reached between Sri Lanka and Russia for close cooperation in public security.

Minister Sarath Weerasekera had told the Ambassador the previous Secretary General of the United Nations had violated the United Nations Charter by making unverified comments with regards to the war in Sri Lanka.

The Russian Ambassador reiterated Russia’s support to Sri Lanka at the upcoming UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva in March 2021.

Russia said it will consider Sri Lanka’s request to support efforts to defeat any motion submitted to the UN Human Rights Council against Sri Lanka in March. (Colombo Gazette)