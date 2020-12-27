PM approves move to reopen cinemas on 1st January

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has approved a move to reopen cinemas in the country on 1st January.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Rajapaksa, who is also the Minister of Cultural Affairs, had instructed the authorities to reopen cinemas in the country, except those in isolated areas.

Movie Directors, Producers, actors and others linked to the industry have informed the Prime Minister about the difficulties they are facing.

As a result, the Prime Minister has instructed the authorities to reopen cinemas and allow them to operate in line with the health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The National Film Corporation said last week that cinemas will operate with a 25 percent seating capacity.

The Government had in October decided to close all cinemas as a result of the second wave of the coronavirus.

This was the second instance in which cinemas operating under the National Film Corporation had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinemas were initially temporarily closed from the 14th of March due to the first coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Government later permitted cinemas to reopen from 27th June under strict health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)