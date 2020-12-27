Movenpick Colombo employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of Movenpick Hotel Colombo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the hotel said in a statement posted on Instagram today.

The hotel said that the employee tested positive for COVID-19 on the 26th of December 2020 during a routine check.

As per the guidelines mandated by the Government in monitoring the current situation, the hotel has taken all necessary steps and the employee has been referred to immediate medical attention.

“We have worked closely with the health authorities and ensured that all further risks have been mitigated,” the hotel said.

Movenpick Hotel Colombo said that the hotel has been thoroughly disinfected and remains open. (Colombo Gazette)