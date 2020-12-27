More areas isolated with immediate effect

A number of areas have been placed under isolation with immediate effect.

The Government said that Minnana, Wilegoda, Yakudagoda, Asgagula North and Bopaththa in the Eheliyagoda Assistant Government Agents (AGA) Division have been isolated with immediate efect.

Meanwhile, Rakwana town, Rakwana North, Rakwana South, Musimbula and Kottala in the Godakawela Assistant Government Agents (AGA) Division have also been isolated with immediate effect.

The Government also said that Hultsdorf West and Hultsdorf North in the Keselwatta Police division will be isolated from 5am tomorrow.

Earlier today, Veluwanarama Road in Colombo 9 was also isolated.

The road has been isolated after coronavirus infected persons were detected in the area.

The Police said that nine Police Divisions in the Colombo District remain isolated as of this morning.

In addition to that, a number of areas, including roads and housing schemes have also been isolated until further notice.

The Police said that no one can leave or enter an isolated area.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that people placed in home quarantine must also stay indoors. (Colombo Gazette)