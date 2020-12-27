Isolation status enforced in a number of areas in Colombo lifted

The isolation status enforced in a number of areas in the Colombo District will be lifted from tomorrow.

Accordingly, the isolation status enforced in the Maradana, Keselwatta and Wellaweediya Police divisions will be lifted from 5am tomorrow (Monday).

The isolation status enforced in the Wekanda Grama Niladhari Division and Hunupitiya in Slave Island will also be lifted.

The isolation status enforced in Mayura Place in Wellawatte and Kalipulla and Galkahawatte in Borella will also be lifted.

The isolation status enforced on the Laksanda Sevana housing complex in Wellampitiya will also be lifted at 5am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Government also said that Hultsdorf West and Hultsdorf North in the Keselwatta Police division will be isolated from 5am tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)