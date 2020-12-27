Driver killed, 6 injured after lorry crashes into four vehicles in Galagedara

A driver of a lorry was killed and six others sustained injuries after the lorry crashed into four vehicles in Galagedara.

The Police said the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle resulting in the lorry crashing into four vehicles.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that one of the people injured in the accident was in critical condition.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that investigations revealed a malfunction in the lorry had caused the accident.

He said that investigations are underway and a report has been sought on the lorry involved in the accident.

The Police Spokesman advised heavy vehicle drivers to inspect the condition of the vehicle before it is taken on the road.

DIG Ajith Rohana urged drivers to check the wheels of the vehicles and also ensure it is serviced regularly. (Colombo Gazette)