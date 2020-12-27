Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rises to 191

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rose to 191 today, the Government Information Department said.

The Government said that four more deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported today.

Of the four, one was from Pitakotte, one from Ragama, one from Kadawatta and another from Vavuniya.

One victim, a 66-year-old man from Pitakotte, was transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital from the Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The second victim, a 75-year-old woman from Ragama was transferred from the Ragama hospital to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital where she had died.

The third victim, a 78-year-old woman from Kadawatta was transferred from the Ragama hospital to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital. She died while receiving treatment at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

The fourth victim is a 52-year-old women from Vavuniya. She was transferred from the Vavuniya hospital to the Anuradhapura hospital where she had died. (Colombo Gazette)