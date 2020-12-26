Public refuse to respect quarantine law in some isolated areas

The public have refused to respect the quarantine law in some isolated areas, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that there have been reports of the public refusing to respect the quarantine law in newly isolated areas.

“When asked to undergo a PCR test some people have refused while there are others who have refused to respect the travel restrictions imposed on isolated areas,” he said.

The Police Spokesman said that the health authorities have a legal right to enforce the quarantine law and legal action will be taken on anyone who violates the law.

He said that legal action has already been filed against a number of people in Atulugama in the Bandaragama area for failing to comply with the quarantine law.

Residents in Atulugama had recently refused to undergo PCR tests or follow the health guidelines issued by the authorities.

As a result the Police had identified those who violated the quarantine law and have filed legal action against them.

DIG Ajith Rohana also said that over 1700 people have been arrested around the country so far since October 30 for failing to wear face masks or maintain social distancing. (Colombo Gazette)