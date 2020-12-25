Yonakapura East and West in Dikwella isolated

Two areas in Dickwella have been isolated with immediate effect, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

The Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID -19 said Yonakapura East and Yonakapura West areas in Dikwella have been isolated until further notice.

The two areas have been isolated due to an increase in coronavirus infected persons in the Matara district.

The isolation of the three areas comes in addition to the isolation imposed on two areas in the Trincomalee District this week.

The Government said that the Abhayapura Grama Niladhari Division and Dinanagar in Trincomalee have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am yesterday (24).

Last week, Thunduwe East and Thunduwe West in Induruwa were placed in isolation. (Colombo Gazette)