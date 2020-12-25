Public urged to exercise caution as robberies increase

The public have been warned to secure their houses during the festive season due to a significant increase in robberies.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that motorcycle borne snatchers, and motorcycle and three-wheeler thefts were rampant during the holiday season.

He said a number of robberies have been reported when people have attended church, left on trips, or when visiting friends and family.

DIG Ajith Rohana said there is a significant increase in people addicted to drugs being engaged in the thefts.

Residents have been urged to secure their houses today and over the next few days during the festive season to prevent such robberies. (Colombo Gazette)