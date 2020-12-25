High number of infections continue to be detected in Colombo

A number of coronavirus infected persons continue to be detected in the Colombo District.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said a total of 245 Covid infected individuals were detected from the Colombo district within the last 24-hours ending at 06am today.

The highest number of infected persons amounting to 48 were detected from Wellawatte, followed by 42 from Wellampitiya.

Seventeen (17) Covid infected persons were reported from Colpetty, 15 from Grandpass, 13 each from Kirulapone and Mattakkuliya, and 10 from Hulftsdorp.

From the 66 detected in the Gampaha district, 17 were reported from Veyangoda and 16 infected persons were from Negombo.

A total of 588 Covid infected individuals were detected from across the country after conducting 13,853 PCR tests yesterday alone.

Sri Lanka has reported 39,230 confirmed coronavirus patients to date, with 8,478 in medical care and 30,567 recoveries.

Nearly 185 Covid related deaths have been reported, with 172 of the deaths being reported since the second wave in October.

Meanwhile, 221 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka from multiple countries this morning.

The NOCPC said 21 passengers from Qatar, seven from Japan, and 70 and 123 passengers in two separate flights from Australia arrived today.

Another 415 passengers are due to arrive in Sri Lanka during the course of the day.

The Centre said 287 passengers from the United Arab Emirates, one from the Maldives, 27 from Italy, 12 from Malaysia, 77 from China, and 11 from Singapore are due to arrive today.

All 636 passengers, mostly Sri Lankans who were repatriated after being stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be subjected to PCR tests and transferred to military- operated quarantine centres.

The NOCPC said 6,457 persons are undergoing quarantine at 76 quarantine centres across the country at present. (Colombo Gazette)