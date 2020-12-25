Dialog Axiata continues to power Sri Lanka Cricket as the ‘Official National Team Sponsor’

Committed to empowering the homegrown talent of sportsmen and sportswomen at national and international level, Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, will continue its, long-standing partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) till 2023 as the ‘Official National Team Sponsor of Sri Lanka Cricket’. Dialog will help enable the growth of both men’s and women’s national cricket teams across all forms of the game.

Dialog Axiata was voted by Sri Lankan consumers as the ‘Telecommunication Brand of the Year’ for a record ninth year running, ‘Service Brand of the Year’, and ‘Youth Choice – Service Brand of the Year’ at the prestigious SLIM-Nielsen Peoples Awards 2020 in addition to cementing its status as Sri Lanka’s ‘Most Valuable Consumer Brand 2019’ for the second year and ‘Top Telecommunications Brand’ for the thirteenth year in the Brand Finance league table. Fittingly, Dialog Axiata took on the mantle of powering cricket, the national sporting passion of Sri Lankans on 1 June 2013. This partnership will extend till September 2023, forging a decade-long alliance with Sri Lanka Cricket and the sporting team that is close to the hearts of all Sri Lankans.

Speaking at this monumental occasion, Hon. Namal Rajapaksa, Minster of Youth & Sports stated “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dialog Axiata, who has been a strong, encouraging and long-term partner of Sri Lanka sports and whose tireless efforts have enabled the development of Sri Lanka sports over the years. We truly believe that this partnership will enable more opportunities in the future for talented youth in Sri Lanka to shine in the national and international arena.”

“As the ‘Official National Team Sponsor of Sri Lanka Cricket’, It is with great pride that we extend this decade long commitment with Sri Lanka Cricket. Our customers have honoured us by establishing Dialog as Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, serving over 15 million consumers, homes and enterprises with our portfolio of mobile, broadband, fixed and digital television services, and it is a singular privilege to join our customers and fellow Sri Lankans in their passion for cricket and the quest for continued excellence in the international arena,” said Supun Weerasinghe, Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata PLC.

“Having Dialog Axiata as the ‘Official National Team Sponsor’ of Sri Lanka Cricket, augurs well for the game of cricket, and for the Sri Lanka cricketing brand, as both entities share the same value of looking at the future and enhancing the value to our audiences” stated Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket, further adding “Sri Lanka Cricket is looking forward to working together with Dialog in order to provide greater value to our sponsors whilst delivering on our reputation for excellence on and off the field”.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Team holds the distinction of winning the ICC World Cup in 1996, and the ICC T20 World Cup in 2014 whilst also having the honour of being titled the joint winners of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 and 5-time Asia Cup Champs in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014 respectively. SLC has produced many of the world’s cricketing greats, including bowling sensation Muttiah Muralitharan, who hung up his boots with an unequalled world record feat of 800 test wickets, one of the most destructive batsman the world has ever seen, Sanath Jayasuriya, World Cup winning skipper, Arjuna Ranatunga, batting maestro, Aravinda de Silva, masterful technician, Mahela Jayawardene and elegant stroke player, Kumar Sangakkara, who has the distinction of being named Wisden Cricketer of the year for the 2012 and 2015 edition of the almanack. Kumar Sangakkara is also the first non-British and current sitting chair of the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club, who pen the laws of cricket and are also owners of the world-famous Lords Cricket Ground in London, widely regarded as the ‘Mecca’ of cricket.

Dialog Axiata is proud to sponsor Sri Lanka National Cricket, Rugby, Volleyball and Netball teams. The Company also has a close association with the President’s Gold Cup Volleyball, National Junior and Senior Netball tourneys, Club Rugby, Premier Football, Schools’ Cricket, Junior Volleyball and Paralympic sports – whilst also powering the Army Para Games, National Para Games and the Sri Lankan contingent to the Olympic and World Paralympic Games.