Watawala factory closed after employees test positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A garment factory in Watawala has been temporarily closed after eleven employees were detected with COVID-19.

Public Health Inspectors Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that one Covid infected employee was detected following PCR tests conducted on Thursday (17).

Following more PCR tests conducted on Friday (18) on the employee’s close contacts within the factory, 10 more employees had tested positive the following day (19).

Baalasooriya said the Covid infected employees have been transferred to treatment facilities, while the remaining staff of the factory have been directed to self-isolate.

He further said that the garment factory in Watawala was temporarily closed from Sunday (20) as a precautionary measure and will remain closed until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)